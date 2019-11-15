Kearns charged with misconducted

Munster team doctor Jamie Kearns has been charged with misconduct by European Professional club rugby over comments made to Saracens hooker Jamie George alleged to have caused a mass brawl.

Kearns reportedly abused England international George about his weight during London club Saracens’ 15-6 win European Champions Cup at home to Irish province Munster on December 14.

That prompted an angry reaction from George and an ensuing 30-man fight on the pitch at Allianz Park.;

Article continues after advertisement

An EPCR statement issued Monday, following an investigation, said: “EPCR has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against the Munster Rugby team doctor, Dr Jamie Kearns.

“It is alleged that Dr Kearns directed an abusive comment, or comments, at the Saracens player, Jamie George, and that the comment, or comments, may have had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken (European) Champions Cup, and/or EPCR into disrepute.

“In making the alleged comment, or comments, Dr Kearns breached the disciplinary rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement.”

Meanwhile Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond is also facing a misconduct complaint following comments he made about French referee Mathieu Raynal and his touch judges after his team’s 20-22 home loss to English rivals Exeter in the Champions Cup on December 8.

Diamond too will now face a disciplinary hearing for bringing the game into disrepute