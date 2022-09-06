Kawerau manhunt after gunpoint robbery of security van, guards at ATM

[Source: NZ Herald]

A person who works in a strip of Kawerau shops where security staff refilling an ATM were robbed at gunpoint has described the incident as “pretty scary”.

Police have since said they were now following “strong lines of inquiry”.

The aggravated robbery at the ATM on Onlsow St was reported to police about 8.45am.

The security staff had left their security van when they were confronted by a gun-wielding man, who stole an unspecified quantity of cash.

The man left in a maroon-coloured Subaru Nissan Maxima.

In a statement, police Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said they have spoken to a number of witnesses “but we’re aware there may be other people with information who we have not yet been able to speak to us”.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who witnessed the robbery or may have seen the maroon-coloured Nissan Maxima vehicle.”

If anyone recognises this vehicle or knows who may be driving this vehicle they are encouraged to contact police.

“We also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from that area around that time, from the vicinity of 81 to 83 Onslow St this morning between 8.30 and 9am.”

Mani Chahau from Delish Pizzas said he was not at work when the incident happened but heard about it when he started his shift a couple of hours later.

Despite the area having returned to “pretty normal” by then, the robbery had left some including Chahau shaken, he said.

“It’s pretty scary.”

Chahau said he was aware of a house that had been robbed at gunpoint recently, and to learn of this alleged gunpoint robbery was concerning, he said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one appliance from Kawerau was called to a vehicle fire around 10.40am. They directed all other inquiries to NZ Police.