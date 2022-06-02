Kawakawa ban resumes this month

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Fisheries will resume the ban on the harvesting and sale of grouper (Kawakawa) and coral trout (Donu) from the 15th of this month.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the ban was lifted for the past two years to assist fishermen cushion the effects of the pandemic.

He says it is vital that we protect these two vulnerable species and help them repopulate as we slowly recover from COVID-19.

The Ministry says it is very pleased with the support for the seasonal ban over the years, and is pleading with every Fijian to come on board and adhere to the ban.

Koroilavesau adds it is important to remember factors such as climate change, intense cyclones, flooding and other natural disasters, coupled with overharvesting, have drastically affected nour ocean resources.

Therefore, it is vital that we all support the initiative for our sustenance.

The Ministry will continue to implement the seasonal ban through awareness initiatives and consultations right through to enforcement, and strongly advises all fishers, restaurants, fish retailers, and communities.

The seasonal ban, which was gazetted by the government in 2019, aims to protect all the species in the two families during their peak breeding months, which run from June to September.

Individuals caught can receive an instant fine ranging from $10, 000 to $50,000, while businesses found selling these fish can receive an instant fine of $20, 000 to $100,000.