Kavewa to switch to clean energy

Kavewa in Macuata will soon become the first island in Fiji and the Pacific to switch to clean energy for cooking.

An over $72, 000 funding from UNDP’s Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme will soon see all homes on the island fitted with a Homebiogas each, a system that feeds on food waste to produce cooking gas.

A Memorandum of Agreement was signed last month between the Cagimaiwai Women’s Club on Kavewa and GEF Small Grants Programme for the purchase and installation of 22 Homebiogas Systems.

Women’s Club President, Sulueti Dimai says half of the funding has been released and 12 systems have been purchased and installed with a further 10 to be installed in the coming weeks.

Dimai says they have always relied on open fire cooking and some homes use LPG gas.

Fred Fuakilau the business consultant for Pacific Grow, says the project benefits the whole village.

“We are grateful to the donors UNDP and GEF small for actually seeing the need to bring this kind of projects – biogas systems to the women who actually use firewood on a daily basis to cook food, 2 to 3 times a day – breakfast, lunch and dinner. SO this will actually help them reduce their time poverty which they can also use to spend on their family welfare.”

The homebiogas system feeds on organic food scraps from the kitchen and turns it into cooking gas and also produces organic liquid fertilizer.