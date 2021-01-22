Kavanagau Road in Sigatoka closed to traffic

Fijians residing along the Sigatoka Valley and parts of the town areas continue to experience flooding since yesterday afternoon.

Yavulo villager Losana Raidaveta says the water level at the Sigatoka River remains at a critical level and most residence in low-lying areas have moved to higher grounds.

These include some villagers of Yavulo and residence along the Lawaqa area.

Raidaveta says rain was not that heavy last night.

“Villagers in low-elevation areas have put their belongings at the roof-top and items that are handy, they took it with to relatives places at high ground.”

The Kavanagasau Road in Sigatoka is inaccessible due to severe flooding at the Naroro village, Narata and Raiwaqa village crossings and some lower elevation sections of the road.