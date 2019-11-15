Kavanagasau farmers praise upgraded farm road

Farmers of Kavanagasau at Sigatoka’s East Bank have heaped praise on Government’s swift action in upgrading their farm access road.

The access road which benefits 32 vegetable farmers in the farming community was commissioned by Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy.

While speaking on behalf of Kavanagasau farmers, Gopal Naidu acknowledged the intervention and assistance provided by the Ministry of Agriculture as farmers had difficulties in transporting their produce to the Sigatoka market during adverse weather conditions.

Echoing similar sentiments was Jargar Nandan, who says it is a relief for farmers in the area as the previous access road was in a deplorable state.

The Ministry of Agriculture upgraded 1.7 kilometres of the Kavanagasau farm access road at an estimated cost of approximately $6,000 per kilometre of access road.