Kava vendors hope sales will pick up with time

The quality of kava has for a long time determined its price in the markets.

This comes after a significant drop in the cost of pounded Kava.

38-year-old Viliame Samagh says the recent drop in price was only for pounded Kava and not so much for raw waka.

Article continues after advertisement

“The waka the price has not gone down, it is still the same. Like we sell them at our tables for $100, $110, $120. Only pounded waka prices are going down. We are selling it for $60, $70 some vendors at the market are even selling it for $50, these are the prices that are going down.”

Ritesh Kumar has been a Kava vendor at the Suva Market for over 20 years and says they also bear in mind the hard work of the farmers who plant kava when purchasing high quality grog to sell to consumers.

“As it goes on the quality and the range of grog, even it goes on the maturity of grog some grog is very small, young grog and it is cheap. The thicker the grog the older it is, 4 or 5 years of grog is very expensive and good quality grog is always very expensive.”

With the range in pricing, vendors hope that sales will continue and improve with time.