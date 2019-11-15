Kava stalls warned against drug peddling

Some Kava stalls are under surveillance as possible locations for drug peddling, prompting the Local Government Ministry to engage with Police.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says this was discovered while working on improving markets and space for vendors, and municipalities are taking action.

“From the information that we have gathered and the Fiji Police Force is also aware, there are some drug peddlers operating from some of these stalls. I am not saying all, some of them are and that needs to be controlled.”

Kumar says police have been notified and stalls are under surveillance.

“This is why municipal councils are now working with the Fiji Police Force because some of these stallholders, at night, when they are selling Kava, they are also selling drugs and they stay there.”

Kava vendors along the Suva-Nasinu corridor say they have come across a few instances of the drug trade which also affects their legitimate business.

One trader, Fiji Kava says while many people have turned to selling Kava during this difficult time, this should not double as a front for illegal activities.