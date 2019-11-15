Kava nursery plans for western division

Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy has hinted that government will soon establish a Kava nursery in the western division.

Reddy says the facility will house millions of Kava seedlings to be supplied to farmers for free.

The Agriculture Minister adds that they will lend farming tools to farmers so they can prepare their land for Kava planting.

“We don’t want to give you cuttings, we’ll give you seedlings, we are not talking about 100 plants or 100 seedlings or thousands, there’ll be millions of seedlings we will plant kava and we will give it out to farmers, plant it, look after it raise it, uproot it.”

Reddy says the benefit is that once the Kava is ready for harvesting, the Ministry will either purchase the kava or look for buyers with no added charge for the farmers.