Kava farmers warned of Kava Dieback Disease

Kava farmers have been warned on the rapid spread of Kava Dieback disease.

The Agriculture Ministry has begun training kava farmers on how to minimize the risk of the disease, the recent one held for Tokou farmers in Ovalau.

Agriculture Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass said the training was important as it empowers farmers, raising awareness on the effect of the diseases that affect kava production.

The disease is a virus that rapidly spread black soft rot of the stem tissue and symptoms appear on the leaves before the visible rot starts.

There is no spray that can kill the virus and the only way to tackle it is by burning the whole entire plant.

The Ministry of Agriculture is working on efforts to control the spread of the disease on yaqona farms.