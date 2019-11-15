Kava exports continue despite the pandemic: Veretawatini

The Fiji Kava Taskforce is working on improving quality and standards so that the business can move to a new level.

Chair Vio Veretawatini says despite the global pandemic, the export continues.

Veretawatini says Kava is a top commodity raking in $32.5m in exports, and most of it is going to the US market.

He adds the credibility and safety of Kava is vital to ensure improved international market access.

“Some of our Kava have been rejected from the US market. We are planning on improving the quality of kava going out from Fiji.”

Veretawatini says the task force is also training farmers on quality standards to improve the way kava is produced, harvested, and prepared for consumption and export.

“US counterpart from the US had made some reservations so there is some extra work that needs to be done in the next 6 months with the US counterpart especially the food, drug administration team.”

The Task Force will continue to provide the central coordination, planning, and consultation mechanism for the development of the industry in Fiji.