Katonivere bestowed as the Chancellor of the Order of Fiji

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere was bestowed as the Chancellor of the Order of Fiji by Chief Justice, Kamal Kumar during an investiture ceremony at the State House today.

In his address, Katonivere says that diversity and inclusion will be the priority of his tenure as Chancellor of the Order.

The President encourages citizens to continue to nominate those who have given and continue to give selflessly, through their time, resources, and abilities toward the causes and the communities they respectively associate with, so they too are recognized.

[Source: Fijian Government]

Katonivere further says some of the youth have contributed to communities and the nation and they should be recognized as well for their extraordinary efforts.

Present at the Investiture Ceremony was the Minister of Defence, National Security & Policing, Disaster Management, Rural & Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu, Heads of the Disciplined Forces, members of the College of Honour, and members of the Judiciary.



