Kasavu bend, an accident-prone zone: Ali

More than fifteen people have died in road accidents at the sharp bend, located next to the Kasavu Bridge along the King’s Road in at least the past three decades.

This, according to 50-year-old Wadud Ali who has been living in the area since birth.

He says Fijians in nearby settlements always found it strange that the spot at Kasavu is one of the most accident-prone locations along the King’s Highway or in the Nausori area.

Ali says he has witnessed over 30 accidents where vehicles either tumble and submerged in the nearby river or had a head-on collision on the sharp bend.

“Our concern is the recurring number of accidents on that same spot. Witnessing accidents in this area is nothing to us. Especially during rainy and wet days when drivers going in full speed and unable to negotiate while coming around the bend in the area.”

Meanwhile, a couple were victims of a freak accident in the same area this morning.

A fallen tree branch fell on the family’s car. They died at the scene.

Ali says hopes that this recurring issue rings a bell to relevant authorities on the need to put together strategies to halt unfortunate road accidents along the area.