Karawalevu fired up for Crusaders showdown

[File Photo]

Fijian Drua fullback Vuate Karawalevu is gearing up for one of the biggest matches of his young career as he prepares to face the Crusaders, and All Blacks star Will Jordan, for the first time this Saturday.

After a much needed bye week to reset following recent losses, Karawalevu says the team has recharged and is ready to deliver in front of a passionate home crowd at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium.

“We had a good week off last week. I think it was a refreshing week off after a few poor results. But it’s been good to get back on the training pad and we’ve had a really good preparation this week.”

Article continues after advertisement

The 23-year-old, in his debut Super Rugby season, is thrilled at the chance to test himself against some of the game’s elite, including his opposite number, Will Jordan.

Karawalevu also acknowledged the disappointment from fans after the Drua’s last outing, a narrow loss to the Western Force, but urged supporters to stick with the team.

Despite the challenges, Karawalevu says representing the Drua in front of family and the home crowd is a dream come true.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on the Crusaders at 3.35pm today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva for round 8 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.