Karan warns against imposters

The Office of the Prime Minister has warned legal action will be taken against imposters who defame its reputation.

This comes after allegations of fraud claiming some individuals may have posed as employees of the PM’s office in order to take advantage of others.

While the allegation has been dismissed, the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan says they will not condone any such intention from anyone.

“I’d like to caution anyone that uses any materials from Office of the Prime Minister or uses the name of the Office of the Prime Minister for any such gains or to defraud people this won’t be taken lightly and if you are caught you will end up into trouble and highly get a chance of getting prosecuted.”

Yogesh Karan says they will keep watch in the hope that no Fijian is defrauded especially during this difficult time.