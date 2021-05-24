Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Karan chairs security dialogue with US delegation

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 22, 2022 9:47 am
Minister and Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan yesterday chaired a security dialogue with the high-level United States delegation. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan yesterday chaired a security dialogue with a high-level United States delegation.

Discussions included cooperation on defence and security, and platforms aimed at deepening the level of engagements for promoting a peaceful and unified region.

The U.S delegation was led by the Deputy Assistant to the President and the United States National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator, Kurt Campbell.

Article continues after advertisement

Campbell, informed the Fijian delegation that they are now having more engagements with international partners on a range of common issues.

These include the impacts of the geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine, the Indo – Pacific situation, assistance in technology, education, COVID-19 assistance, and mutual cooperation in the areas of defence.

Campbell adds the US is committed to strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation with Fiji and the Pacific and have more frequent dialogue with Pacific Leaders.

The U.S has also assured Fiji of its support towards matters of national security and will be engaging more with our defence forces.

Karan, highlighted that Fiji looks to the U.S for assistance in curbing the movement of narcotics within Fiji’s economic exclusive zone (EEZ).

He Fiji wants to strengthen this area with its international counterparts.

Campbell has also confirmed the U.S will be working with the World Bank and ADB on green climate funding to help support the Pacific region.

Both the parties have agreed to hold a second round of dialogue later this year in Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.