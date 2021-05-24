Karan chairs security dialogue with US delegation

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan yesterday chaired a security dialogue with a high-level United States delegation.

Discussions included cooperation on defence and security, and platforms aimed at deepening the level of engagements for promoting a peaceful and unified region.

The U.S delegation was led by the Deputy Assistant to the President and the United States National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator, Kurt Campbell.

Campbell, informed the Fijian delegation that they are now having more engagements with international partners on a range of common issues.

These include the impacts of the geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine, the Indo – Pacific situation, assistance in technology, education, COVID-19 assistance, and mutual cooperation in the areas of defence.

Campbell adds the US is committed to strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation with Fiji and the Pacific and have more frequent dialogue with Pacific Leaders.

The U.S has also assured Fiji of its support towards matters of national security and will be engaging more with our defence forces.

Karan, highlighted that Fiji looks to the U.S for assistance in curbing the movement of narcotics within Fiji’s economic exclusive zone (EEZ).

He Fiji wants to strengthen this area with its international counterparts.

Campbell has also confirmed the U.S will be working with the World Bank and ADB on green climate funding to help support the Pacific region.

Both the parties have agreed to hold a second round of dialogue later this year in Fiji.