Kapawale levels claims against former lawyer

29-year-old Tevita Kapawale, who allegedly murdered five crew members in Fiji Waters while on board the FV Tiro, today made allegations against his lawyer.

Kapawale is charged with five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The accused appeared in court for a bail hearing however, he informed the court of his allegations.

Kapawale claims his former counsel, Nemani Tuifagalele, may have been colluding with the complainants in his case.

He claims that Tuifagalele was being paid by them.

Following this, Tuifagalele walked into the courtroom and told the court that he was surprised by what had transpired.

Tuifagalele has agreed to return all files to the DPP as the accused wishes.

The Suva lawyer was informed he did not need to respond to the allegations made against him.

Kapawale’s bail was refused as he will now have to engage another counsel.

His case will be called again on July 20th to check on his legal representation.

The alleged incident took place on May 18th, 2021, in the Mamanuca-Yasawa waters after a heated exchange between the crew members.

It’s believed eight crew members were on-board including three Indonesian nationals and five Fijians.

There was also an allegation of beheading.