Kanaimawi shares light moment with the late Queen

Adi Sofia Kanaimawi.

A good number of Fijians were actively involved in the preparation for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee royal tour in 1977.

Seventy-nine-year-old Adi Sofia Kanaimawi was amongst those on the frontline putting together the itinerary and incorporating some of the visiting royal’s personal interests, especially her tour of Labasa and its nearby areas.

Adi Sofia and her late husband, Ratu Epeli Kanaimawi, a former Divisional Commissioner Northern were instrumentally spearheading logistics for the Queen’s visit to Labasa in 1977 and the Great Council of Chief meeting on Bau island in 1982.

After settling in Labasa for a few months in 1976, Mr and Mrs Kanaimawi were informed of the late Queen’s visit.

She says that it was challenging taking on board the daunting task being bestowed upon them to put together logistics and draw up a solid plan.

“For me, it was mostly the woman side regarding the preparation for the tea, the decorations. All those things and they were not easy as you are dealing with housewives and workers who worked.”

The visit demonstrates the continuing reciprocal affection and regard between the royal family and Fijians.

Kanaimawi says it was a humbling experience to organize the afternoon tea for the royal family, entertainment – and will forever savour this moment, shaking hands with the Queen.

“I found them very warm, very friendly – I really can’t fault anything. I was just blessed to spend an afternoon with them, shared a cup of tea with them, and that is something I can never forget.”

45-years later, Kanaimawi can still remember jokes and rare moments encountered during the visit.

“It rained all around Subrail Park, but not at the park itself. So that was something that they even remembered when we met them at the cocktail. They remembered that trip when it supposed to rain and it didn’t rain.”

She remains devastated after the passing of a brave and courageous Queen not only for England but for Fiji and other parts of the world as well.

Kanaimawi will join her families in Bau over the next few days for a small memorial service, before the Queen’s burial on Monday.