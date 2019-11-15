Kamanalagi’s service in the media industry recognized

Well-known “Radio Fiji One – Na Domoiviti” radio personality Nai Kamanalagi’s work in the media industry over the last 32 years has today been recognized.

Kamanalagi was lost for words after receiving a 50th Anniversary Commemorative medal from the President this morning.

She says having President Jioji Konrote pin the medal is a crowning moment in her 30-year career.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a proud moment to be part of the 34 of my colleagues to be receiving the medal today. It was a great moment for me to be recognized by the nation for the work being done.”

Former Member of Parliament Sayed Abdul Khaiyum today received his third medal for services to Fiji.

“The 25th Anniversary medal was given to me back in 1996 when I was a Member of Parliament and this 50th medal is given in recognition for what I did for the public and for the country. I’m pleased for the fact that the government of the day or whoever is responsible for giving this award recognized people for the work they have done, although in some cases some people have done more than others and the fact is that their hard work and their dedication has been recognized and it’s a very good thing. I am so pleased about it.”

Also among the 34 recipients was former minister and businessman Sir James Ah Koy.

https://www.fbcnews.com.fj/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/071020JamesAhKoy5pm.mp3

“It’s a great honor to be honored like this on Fiji Day. It’s a rarity but I’m blessed. At 84 I’m being honored to come to the Valelevu to see my friend the President, it’s so much, it’s a great blessing for me.”

Retired teacher Urmila Devi Arya has also been recognized for helping in the development of the Education sector.

“I feel very humbled to be recognized for my contribution to the country. It’s great of the country to recognize, the president and the group to recognize our contributions.”

Other awardees include Michael Nacola, Craig Strong and Lorraine Seeto, Peter Mazey, Lt.Col (Ret’d) Sakiusa Raivoce, Professor Naidu and Lorraine Mar to name a few.

Another group of Fijians will be awarded for their contribution to the country tomorrow.