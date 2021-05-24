Home

Kamal Kumar sworn in as Chief Justice

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 6, 2021 4:16 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar was this afternoon sworn in by President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote.

Justice Kumar was acting in the post for more than two years and has served for Fiji’s High Court since 2013.

Justice Kumar acquired his Bachelor of Law from the Queensland University of Technology, Australia in 1999 and was admitted as a barrister to the High Court of Australia and the Supreme Court of Queensland.



From 2000 to May 2013, he was a lawyer at Young & Associates Solicitors, Lautoka.

In September 2018, he was appointed as chairperson for the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

His appointment is until 2024.

