Kalouniwai to lead RFMF

Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai has been appointed the new Commander of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces.

The appointment was done following a meeting by the Constitutional Offices Commission in Suva today.

Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and Commander Francis Kean have been re-appointed as the Fiji Police Force Commissioner and Commissioner for the Fiji Corrections Service respectively.

Jeanette Emberson is the new Secretary-General to Parliament.

All appointments are for a five year term.