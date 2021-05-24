Home

Kalouniwai to lead RFMF

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 16, 2021 4:35 pm
Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai [Source: Fijian Government]

Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai has been appointed the new Commander of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces.

The appointment was done following a meeting by the Constitutional Offices Commission in Suva today.

Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and Commander Francis Kean have been re-appointed as the Fiji Police Force Commissioner and Commissioner for the Fiji Corrections Service respectively.

Jeanette Emberson is the new Secretary-General to Parliament.

All appointments are for a five year term.

