Kalouniwai to lead RFMF
September 16, 2021 4:35 pm
Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai [Source: Fijian Government]
Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai has been appointed the new Commander of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces.
The appointment was done following a meeting by the Constitutional Offices Commission in Suva today.
Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and Commander Francis Kean have been re-appointed as the Fiji Police Force Commissioner and Commissioner for the Fiji Corrections Service respectively.
Jeanette Emberson is the new Secretary-General to Parliament.
All appointments are for a five year term.
