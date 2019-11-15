Kalounisiga pleased with outpouring support from Fijians

Australia and New Zealand have always been the first to help Fiji when we’re faced with a natural disaster, and we must do whatever we can to help them in return.

This was the comment made by the Roc Market Event Coordinator Ellana Kalounisiga today as she spearhead a donation drive to help the Australian bushfire victims.

Kalounisiga says she was pleased to see the outpouring support from Fijians stopping by at her stall to make their donation.

“Over my 20-years in Fiji the Australians and the Kiwis are always the first on the ground when we have a natural disaster or a crisis in Fiji. Although Fiji we are not able to give in a lot of money and resources we can do small things. To see lots of people come out to the rock market bringing small fundraisers and we’re all doing our part because they’re our neighbor and we believe we need to help them”.

The money collected from the donation drive will be directly deposited into the Australian Rural Firefighters Service bank account.