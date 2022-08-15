Kaloulia dedicates new mini-market to late Aunty

The late Losena Kaloulia from Wainibuka in Tailevu was a pioneer at what was an informal mini-market in Flagstaff, Suva.

The wish of a female market vendor from Wainibuka in Tailevu who has passed away has finally been fulfilled.

The late Losena Kaloulia from Wainibuka in Tailevu was a pioneer at what was an informal mini-market in Flagstaff, Suva.

Nephew, Marika Kaloulia says he continues to fulfil her late aunt’s wish on the need to seek the government’s assistance to expand the mini-market and attract more vendors to sell at the spot.

Today, those dreams and plans have become a reality after the government and Suva City Council stepped in to re-construct and modernize the mini-market.

Speaking to FBC News, Kaloulia dedicates the new facility to her late Aunty and says that it took them more than a decade to push for a formal market to accommodate the needs of the market vendors.

“She actually died here, she’s a woman, she did this all by herself as a woman and we are here to uphold as well as maintain that legacy. She taught us so much that we should struggle in order to achieve what we want.”

Sachin Chand, a new market vendor says he had to give up his taxi driving business and contracted jobs to sell at the new mini-market.

Spending a few days selling in the new facility, Chand says he has been earning sufficient income and doesn’t have any regrets.

“To support my family. Finally, thank God and the government and the Council that I have been selected in this stall to sell my produce.”

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar while opening the new facility this morning says the market facility was thoroughly designed to cater to both the vendors and consumers.

“I kindly urge the vendors to Please promote hygiene and sanitation and look after the facility because these facilities for you and also for the consumers will be coming out to buy the produce.”

The Minister says this is the beginning of many more markets that government plans to construct in the near future.

Apart from the new Flagstaff mini market, others that have been earmarked to be constructed in this financial year include the Levuka, Savusavu markets, the Dreketi as well as the Taveuni satellite markets.