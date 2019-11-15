Home

Kadavu youth get massive boost

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
November 18, 2020 4:27 pm

Youth on the island of Kadavu will now be able to up-skill themselves.

This as Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned the newly built home which was constructed under the Community Learning Alternative program.

This involved 100 youth from the 75 villages in the nine districts in the province of Kadavu.

Article continues after advertisement

The program will up-skill youths in carpentry, solar installation, maintenance of small engine repairs and plumbing.

The initial program is a joint partnership between the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Fiji National University and United Nations Development Program.

 

