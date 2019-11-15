Kadavu women face challenges post-cyclone

Keeping up with their personal hygiene was a challenge for most women in Kadavu post-TC Harold and also during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Narikoso villager Siteri Adidreu says TC Harold has forced them to look for food to cook as most parts of their plantation were destroyed

She says going out to sea to look for food was not safe and surviving a day was a blessing.

“The challenge I faced was when there was no more food in our plantation due to the devastation caused by TC Harold. This is still a concern until today. We had to pay for our fares to go and buy food from Suva. Our health hygiene is also at risk. Especially us women.”

For Josivini Naitini, living on the island during TC Harold and the COVID-19 lockdown wasn’t easy.

“We know that we are at risk, our family or loved ones because of the condition of the village Post TC Harold. Women’s hygiene, no proper pads, most of our clothes were blown away. It was really a tough time.

The village women are relying on donations from the government and non-government organizations.

They’ve been given sanitary pads, hand sanitizers, and other hygiene products through donations.