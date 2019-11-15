Kadavu visit determines impact of UN projects

Kadavu and the Lau group were the hardest hit by Tropical Cyclone Harold and the compounded impacts of COVID-19.

In an effort to check on its existing assistance programs, UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha along with stakeholders recently toured villages in Kadavu.

Samarasinha says it was also a chance to see first-hand the effects of climate change on people’s lives and determine the impact of UN projects.

He says it’s important for the whole UN system to work with the Fijian Government in hearing the voices of people in the community.

“I see this now after TC Harold coming in Kadavu. The resilience and optimism of human nature. I am particularly impressed by the ability every time I visit these communities to say look we’ve had a problem but we’ve got to move on. We trust in the community, people coming together and say we got to move on because if you don’t you’re going to slide backwards.”

Part of the week-long visit were officials from some arms of Government including the National Disaster Management Office.