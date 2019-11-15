Kadavu villages still feel TC Harold impacts

Most villages in Kadavu are still reeling from the devastating impact of Tropical Cyclone Harold that hit the country earlier this year.

Narikoso Villager Semi Naqelevuki says it’s been seven months since the Cyclone and they are still buying root crops from the Suva Market.

The 68-year-old village elder is praying no other natural disaster will hit their island during this cyclone season as they are looking to harvest some of their crops.

“We currently buying from Suva, we buy cassava. dalo, yams and other vegetables from there. It’s really hard for us. We started with this after TC Harold so we are just hoping that there are no more cyclones this year as most of us are looking to harvest what we planted post TC Harold in December.”

Naqelevuki says TC Harold destroyed their yaqona farms, their plantations, including their houses.

Some families are still living in tents trying to build their life back to normal.