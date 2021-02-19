Home

News

Kadavu villagers undergo financial literacy programs

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
February 24, 2021 4:30 pm

In an effort to promote savings, the people of Kadavu have been undergoing multiple financial literacy programs.

Roko Tui Kadavu Kitione Raibevu says there is an enormous increase in economic activity on the island and it’s crucial that villagers know how to prioritize their income.

“There’s quite an amount of cash flowing in Kadavu. Increase in price of Kava and people selling their produce.”

Article continues after advertisement

Raibevu says some villagers are not aware of the savings culture, therefore they need to be reminded.

“In a way, we’ve been having financial literacies in almost every communities promoting savings.”

The Kadavu Provincial Administrator adds their main focus is not only to improve the livelihood of villagers but to also ensure they are responsible enough.

The launch of the Vodafone MPAISA QR on Vunisea over the weekend also contributes to the savings initiative.

