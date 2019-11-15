Kadavu villagers start cyclone preparations

Villagers in Naqara Ono, Kadavu are starting to prepare for Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Speaking to FBC News, Taito Seruvatu says they are nailing down shutters to secure their homes, clearing trees and advising fishermen not to go out.

Seruvatu says for now the safety of women, children and the elderly is a priority. He says villagers are starting to secure their farms and livestock as well.

With a population of more than 80 people, the island has been experiencing humid and rainy conditions since this morning.

An evacuation centre is also on standby for people if the need arises.

The Village Head has also advised everyone to closely monitor the weather and keep updated with the latest advisories.

Meanwhile, in Vabea more than 200 villagers are currently preparing for TC Yasa.

Village Spokesperson, Joji Lauvatu says they are stocking up on food and water including basic necessities such as candles and batteries.

Two evacuation centres, Waisomo Village Hall and Vabea District School are on standby.