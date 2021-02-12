Kadavu schools to be rebuilt

Three schools in Kadavu will be rebuilt at the cost of three million dollars says the Minister for Education Rosy Akbar.

Akbar adds that this will be done through the assistance of the Japanese Government.

During the groundbreaking ceremony for a new girls hostel and classrooms in Vunisea Secondary School in Kadavu, Akbar highlighted that $600,000 will be invested in this project.

Article continues after advertisement

The Education Minister says the project will be completed by the end of the year.

“We will bring to you new classrooms, new furniture, and new resources because without that I am sure you will not be able to fulfill your potential.”

Akbar adds Richmond High School and Kadavu Provincial School will also be rebuilt to withstand category five cyclones.

She says that after TC Winston Government spent over $200 million to rehabilitate schools.