Kadavu presents i-Sevu after two years

The people of Kadavu today presented their first fruits to the Methodist Church after two years.

Ravitaki Division Reverend Joseva Ratubalavu says due to the COVID restrictions, these farmers were unable to do their delivery.

Ratubalavu adds despite the impacts of the pandemic and climate change, farmers worked hard to be part of the i-Sevu in Viti Levu this year.

“We continue to face climate change issues, especially natural disasters. It does not deter us, as we ensure that we plant our first fruits. The whole of yesterday we were travelling by boat from Kadavu to Suva. We reached Suva at 10 pm. We are fortunate to present our first fruits to the Church early this morning. Most farmers had yams or Uvi as their first fruits.”

Methodist Church of Fiji Secretary for Communications Reverend Wilfred Regunamada says the first fruits or i-Sevu is an annual event for the Methodist Church.

“People prepare their i-Sevu using other crops like Dalo or the first thing they plant at the beginning of last year. They prepared that well to present to God on the first month, the first week or the first Sunday of March.”

Regunamada says the presentation of the first fruits is in line with the Church yearly calendar that begins in March.

The i-Sevu will be distributed to homes, boarding schools and prisons.