Kadavu man pleaded with his friends back home before leaving

The 36 men from the district of Tavuki that will be leaving for seasonal work in Australia tomorrow.

A father of three from Tavuki in Kadavu has called on youth on the island not to entertain the cultivation of marijuana as a means to generate income.

Ratu Meli Qaravanua is one of the 36 men from the district of Tavuki that will be leaving for seasonal work in Australia tomorrow.

Qaravanua understands that the reputation of Kadavu Island has been tarnished by the number of drug busts carried out on the island.

He has encouraged the younger ones to look for a brighter future.

“My message to my brothers back in Kadavu is that there are other ways of getting money apart from planting marijuana. One way is open now that is going to Australia and get a job, we can help our family and friends back at home.”



Kadavu villager Ratu Meli Qaravanua.

Qaravanua is positive that this new opportunity will open up for others in the district and the island of Kadavu who will want to go overseas for work.

The Kadavu man plans to build a home and purchase a boat from what he will earn in the one year he will be working in a farm in Australia.

Tavuki High Chief Ratu Penioni Nacagilevu told the men to be on their best behaviour and give their best at the job so others can also join them in the future.