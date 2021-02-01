Kadavu Confederacy leaves SODELPA

The Kadavu Confederacy of the Social Democratic Liberal Party has pulled out from the Party.

The Confederacy representative was banned from attending the Management Board Meeting yesterday, making it the third time that they weren’t allowed in a meeting as such.

A member of the Confederacy who wishes to remain anonymous says they’ve decided to abandon the Party as it’s embarrassing to be locked out of important meetings by the Management Board.

The Committee were unhappy with the treatment they receive from the Party officials however SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says this has been done to ensure that the Party is compliant.

Gavoka says SODELPA will visit Kadavu to hear from villagers and the community on the way forward.

“Kadavu is very important to SODELPA and we are going there this week or next week to try to straighten things out in terms of them being compliant with the Constitutions of SODELPA in terms of setting up branches to support their constituency. It is a compliance issue so we will go there personally and rectify.”

FBC News was reliably informed that these ten committee members represent the Vanua and with the current status of the Party, they find it hard to believe in the party and support it.

SODELPA has 28 constituencies and Kadavu is one of the largest.