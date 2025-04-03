Kaba’s application for bail variation granted

Sanjay Kaba in court today.

The Suva Magistrates Court has allowed a bail variation for Managing Director of Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited, Sanjay Kaba.

Kaba appeared before Magistrate Sufia Hamza.

His counsel, Wasu Pillay, informed the court that his client has complied with the bail variation orders and surrendered his passport to the court registry on 31st march following his return from overseas.

Pillay also filed another bail variation application for his client, who will be traveling overseas for work purpose.

The application was granted, and the matter has been adjourned until 6th May.

Kaba is charged with one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

In this matter, it is alleged that between 27th January 2017 and 20th January 2019 while being a board member of Telecom Fiji Limited and Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited, Kaba engaged in a conduct, namely bidding for a tender through the company Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited.

The bidding was to provide project management services to TFL for its new office and data center project.

It is alleged that as a result, Kaba obtained a financial advantage amounting to over $766,327 between June 2022 and July 2023, knowing that HLK Jacob was not eligible to receive the financial advantage as he had failed to declare his interest as director for the firm.

