Kaba villagers plead for bus services

Villages in the new Kiuva- Kaba peninsula is pleading to the government to assign buses to provide services for the new road.

Turaga ni Koro of Dromuna, Kaba Tomasi Tokalauvere says the bus services will greatly enhance travelling for villagers in Dromuna, Vatani and Kaleli village.

Tokalauvere says they are currently using taxi services which cost them $25 for a trip from the village to Nausori town.

He says many students are currently attending boarding schools and if the bus will provide transport services, it will be easy for them to monitor their children’s performance in school.

“They can attend any nearby school so when they come back in the afternoon, we will be able to monitor their school work, their homework. So right now, we wish, we really need bus services here.”

The new 8.5km Kiuva –Kaba peninsula road provides access to Kaba villagers where the only mean of transport before was by boat.

The new road will be officially opened by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this Saturday.