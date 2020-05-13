K9E Brothers hope to venture into business

The K9E Brothers, a group of six young men who’s well known for their services plans to expand their services into a business.

They are known for doing house to house carpentry and cleaning works in the country.

Having started just two weeks ago, they offer their services in exchange for groceries and tools.

Article continues after advertisement

Team leader Adriu Naisiroki says the success of their service has motivated them to do some long term planning.

“Our plan for this group is to run or to form a business so very soon you’ll find K9E brothers forming into a business and try and make a living out of the work that we do.”

Due to the increasing demand of people wanting to get their yards and houses cleaned, the K9E brothers have had full bookings throughout the week.

They will be returning to Suva in the next few weeks.