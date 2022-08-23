K9 Unit development is critical: Seruiratu

[Source: Fiji Police]

The construction of the $600,000 new Nasova Dog Kennel began today with the official foundation laying ceremony.

Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu says the Kennel will be used as a training facility for new K9’s to supplement operational requirements to the Central and Eastern Divisions.

Development of the K9 Unit is crucial as it has been instrumental in the high volumes of drug seizures, tracking of suspects in robberies, and undeclared currency.

[Source: Fiji Police]

Seruiratu says the investment is timely as it will assist the Fiji Police Force and other law enforcement stakeholders in the maintenance of law and order.

The Minister for Defence also thanked Fiji’s Duavata partners New Zealand for its continued support towards strengthening our K9 capabilities, a partnership dating back to the 1970s.



[Source: Fiji Police]

Seruiratu adds that the completion of the new facility complements the Restructure and Reform process currently undertaken by the Fiji Police Force in its modernization programme.



[Source: Fiji Police]