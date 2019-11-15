K.R.Latchan buses willing to provide services to Kaba villagers

The K.R.Latchan Buses are willing to provide services to the new Kiuva –Kaba Peninsula.

K.R.Latchan Buses Director Rohit Latchan says they are in talks with the relevant authorities to better understand the current standard of the road before they begin any services to the route.

The new road provides access to villagers in Dromuna, Vatani and Kaleli village.

“We need to first meet with FRA, Land Transport Authority and the villagers because this services is for the people in the area and it has to be suitable for them. The time has to be suitable for them. So after the consultation with the people and the LTA and Fiji Roads Authority then we will be able to provide services on the route.”

Bus services currently only operate up to Kiuva village in Tailevu with Kaba located a further eight point five kilometers inside the Peninsula.