K-POP increasingly becoming mainstream

Korean pop which was considered underground music in Fiji is increasingly becoming mainstream.

The highlight of K-pop culture locally was Thursday’s screening of a documentary about Bangtan Boys considered the best K-pop group in the world.

Kite Pareti, a member of a small group of fans known as the BTS Army Fiji says many of them follow the Korean pop group because of the message portrayed in their songs.

“Their songs talked about the injustice of society and the pressure upon youth which amounts to mental health issues. They also talk about self-love and that’s what we need in this world.”

Fans reached out to production studios, the official fans social media accounts and the BTS Twitter page, demanding that Fiji be included in the global premiere of the documentary “Break the silence”.

Marketing Solutions Managing Director, Manoa Puamau says the plea of local fans was heard by stakeholders who ensured they bring the movie into the country.

Pareti adds the local fan base have found positive encouragement in BTS and are trying to follow in the footsteps of their idols by conducting a book drive.

“We hope that with the books that we’ve received will help each and every student enhance their learning.”

K-Pop followers led by BTS Army Fiji plan to actively spread the message of self-love, peace and helping one another – united under the banner of music.