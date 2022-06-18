K-POP Fiji Festival returns

K-POP Fiji Festival judges.

The K-POP Fiji Festival has returned after a lapse of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Korean Ambassador to Fiji Park Young-kyu says he is happy to host this festival face to face with a live audience.

“Korea and Fiji have deep strategic diplomatic relations since 1971 and developed a friendly and cooperative partnership for the last 50 years”

This year, three judges will be judging 10 acts of which four are singers while six are dancers.

The judges are also tasked with selecting the best singer(s) and dancer(s) of Fijian nationality, who will be given a chance to join if selected, this year’s K-POP World Festival to be held in Changwon, Korea on September 30th.

The most outstanding singer will also get $500, and the second-placed singer will get $300.

This is the same for the most outstanding dance performances.

The festival ends at 5:30 pm.