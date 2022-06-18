K-POP Fiji festival crowns its winners

Jedidiah Tuinasavusavu and the “Purge” dance group scooped the top two awards at the K-POP Fiji Festival today.

They walked away with $1000 between them and a chance to attend this year’s K-POP World Festival in Changwon, Korea at the end of the year.

“Purge” dancer Adriel Tavaga says his dance group is elated about the opportunity.

“It’s going to be really crazy or explain the fathom and the excitement I’ll feel if this does happen, so yes.”

The K-POP Fiji Festival has returned after a lapse of two years, and Tuinasavusavu says she is happy that it resumed after the pandemic.

“I felt so excited and happy really to have won this prize”

Park Young-kyu, the Korean Ambassador to Fiji, says he is amazed at how the artists have developed since the inception of the festival more than six years ago.

He says events like this also enhance the two nation’s relationships.