Juveniles investigated for allegedly throwing stones

A 30-year-old man is under investigation for allegedly throwing stones at police officers.

He was arrested in Waiyavi, Lautoka for breaching curfew.

The man is among the twenty-one individuals arrested for breaching curfew in the past two days.

Article continues after advertisement

In a similar case, three juveniles are also being investigated for allegedly throwing stones at police officers.

They were arrested in Tacirua for breaching curfew.

From 11pm Tuesday night to 4am Wednesday morning, twenty cases were recorded.

Four men were drunk and arrested in Natabua.

Five men were arrested in Ba while two men and a woman were arrested drunk in Sigatoka.

Three arrests were recorded in the Southern Division.

The lone arrest recorded last night was made in the Southern Division and involved a man in his 30s who was found walking around drunk in Deuba.