Juveniles appear in court for theft

A Year-10 student attending a prominent school in Nasinu and two other juveniles were produced in the Suva High Court today.

The three are charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

It is alleged that on the 12th of last month they entered a handy man’s tool room of another school as trespassers with intent to steal.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged that they stole a Kawasaki bush cutter valued at $799, an INCO brand drill which costs $170, a cordless electrical drill and other items all with the total value of $1,537.

All accused persons have been released on bail today.

A file has also been sent to the Juvenile Court under extended jurisdiction and the matter will be called for mention on the 30th of this month.