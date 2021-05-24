Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases remain above 200|Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders|Supermarkets face COVID-19 scare|Raiwaqa Health Centre opened following decontamination|The Fiji Times HQ shuts down for decontamination|All staff at Tanoa Hotel Group vaccinated|Additional 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Fiji|Public transport advised to adhere to protocols|China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19|COVID affects the Pacific’s efforts in achieving the SDG Goals|COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division|Test positivity rate remains above WHO threshold|Municipal Councils receive PPE to enforce COVID safe measures|Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated|USP supports project to build low-carbon cargo sailing vessel|272,354 Fijians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Almost 80% of RFMF personnel receive their first jab|Staff and guests at Radisson Blue fully vaccinated|Municipalities facing financial constraints|215 new cases, one more death|Tests positivity continues to rise|Qauia residents defiant despite major outbreak|Fiji could see more cases in the coming days: Dr Baker|Fiji Ports to tighten COVID-safe measures|Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 3:00 pm

Six juveniles between the ages of 14 to 17 years were amongst the 56 arrest made in the last 24 hours for failing to comply with curfew orders.

Fiji Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the arrest of these juvenules is worrying and parents and guardians are urged to be vigilant and aware of your childrens activities.

Tudravu added that children need constant guidance so they are not caught up in regrettable situations that could tarnish their future.

Article continues after advertisement

The Southern Division recorded 29 arrest, 16 of which were for social gathering while the remaining 13 arrests were for those loitering during curfew hours.
In the Eastern Division a total of ten arrest were made and all were alcohol related.
Seventeen people were arrested in the Western Division.

Six reports were recorded in Rakiraki for drinking liquor and those arrested included a 17 year old boy.

Three people were arrested in Ba for being drunk and loitering during curfew hours.

In Nadi, a 24 year old was arrested for being drunk and incapable at Valenimasima while a 65 year old farmer was arrested as he was driving without any pass during curfew hours.
Five people were arrested for social gathering as they were drinking liquor along the Namoli seawall in Lautoka.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.