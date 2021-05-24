Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders

Six juveniles between the ages of 14 to 17 years were amongst the 56 arrest made in the last 24 hours for failing to comply with curfew orders.

Fiji Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the arrest of these juvenules is worrying and parents and guardians are urged to be vigilant and aware of your childrens activities.

Tudravu added that children need constant guidance so they are not caught up in regrettable situations that could tarnish their future.

The Southern Division recorded 29 arrest, 16 of which were for social gathering while the remaining 13 arrests were for those loitering during curfew hours.

In the Eastern Division a total of ten arrest were made and all were alcohol related.

Seventeen people were arrested in the Western Division.

Six reports were recorded in Rakiraki for drinking liquor and those arrested included a 17 year old boy.

Three people were arrested in Ba for being drunk and loitering during curfew hours.

In Nadi, a 24 year old was arrested for being drunk and incapable at Valenimasima while a 65 year old farmer was arrested as he was driving without any pass during curfew hours.

Five people were arrested for social gathering as they were drinking liquor along the Namoli seawall in Lautoka.