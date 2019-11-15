Juvenile sentenced for six months

A juvenile convicted for registering under a false name using false information has been sentenced to six months imprisonment with a suspended sentence of three years.

He was charged with two counts of giving false information to a public servant and one count of making a false statement.

The accused had lodged a Registration of Employee application for a Fiji National Provident Fund Joint Card with FNPF using a fake Birth Certificate registration number and a Tax Identification Number under a different name.

The Accused also used a fake Birth Certificate to register as a voter with the Fiji Elections Office.

In delivering her sentence today, Resident Magistrate Geethani Wijesinghe says the offences committed was of a serious nature and the sentence should act as a deterrent to would-be offenders.