Juvenile pleads guilty to corruption related charges

A juvenile facing corruption-related charges entered a guilty plea in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The individual was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in March with two counts of giving false information to a public servant and one count of making a false statement.

It was admitted in court today that the juvenile lodged a Registration of Employee application and an application for a Fiji National Provident Fund Joint Card with FNPF using a Birth Certificate registration number and a Tax Identification Number letter under a different name.

The juvenile also admitted to using a Birth Certificate under a different name to register as a voter with the Fijian Elections Office.

The matter has been adjourned to 3 August 2020 to check on the sentencing submissions.