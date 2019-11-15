Home

News

Juvenile pleads guilty to corruption related charges

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 20, 2020 2:10 pm

A juvenile facing corruption-related charges entered a guilty plea in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The individual was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in March with two counts of giving false information to a public servant and one count of making a false statement.

It was admitted in court today that the juvenile lodged a Registration of Employee application and an application for a Fiji National Provident Fund Joint Card with FNPF using a Birth Certificate registration number and a Tax Identification Number letter under a different name.

The juvenile also admitted to using a Birth Certificate under a different name to register as a voter with the Fijian Elections Office.

The matter has been adjourned to 3 August 2020 to check on the sentencing submissions.

