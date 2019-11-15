Juvenile charged for allegedly setting an old man’s house on fire

A juvenile was charged alongside a 23-year-old man with arson.

The two allegedly set fire to a 77-year-old man’s house on suspicion of witchcraft by the victim.

This was one of the 53 counts of separate incidents recorded by the ODPP last month.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions also charged three juveniles with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft.

There were 54 people charged with a total of 53 counts of separate incidents.

There were 40 victims of the 66 counts of separate incidents and there was one incident where the accused and the victims were related to one another.

A 38-year-old man was charged with arson for allegedly setting his wife’s house on fire.

A 58-year-old man was charged with three counts of manslaughter and two counts of dangerous driving causing grievous harm after allegedly causing the death of three victims and grievously harmed two other victims who were passengers in his car.

In another incident, a 21-year-old man was charged with manslaughter after allegedly driving his vehicle through a give-way which caused the death of a 58-year-old police officer.

The accused was allegedly found with unlawful possession of 2.7g of marijuana.

A 32-year-old man was charged with vehicular manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of a 25-year-old woman.

The accused was allegedly drunk and speeding when the accident happened.

The ODPP also recorded two more incidents of arson where a 34-year-old man allegedly set fire to a 32-year-old man’s house as an act of vengeance while in another incident, a 30-year-old man set fire to a 35-year-old man’s house.

There was one incident where four men were charged with six counts of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs where they allegedly cultivated 96 marijuana plants weighing 14 kilograms.

A 51-year-old Dutch national and a 35-year-old Fijian man were charged with unlawful possession and unlawful exportation of 39.36 kilograms of cocaine to Australia.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $60 to over $65,000 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, vehicle robberies and daylight and night street robberies.

Seven cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed due to insufficient evidence.