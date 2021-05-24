Juvenile charged for allegedly raping cousin with special needs

A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged for allegedly raping his 27-year-old cousin with special needs.

The juvenile has been charged with one count of rape.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has released statistics on the number of Information filed in the High Court last month.

There were 13 victims of whom seven victims were under the age of 18 years.

There were 12 people charged with a total of 35 counts of separate incidents in January.

The offenses were rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault.

There were seven incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 75-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old grandniece.

A 64-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 10-year-old and 12-year old nieces while in another incident, a 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 30-year-old man was charged with indecent assault and sexual assault of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

A 33-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 11-year-old step-niece.

There was one incident of marital rape where a 44-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 33-year-old wife.

A 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of an 18-year-old woman from his village while in another incident, a 19-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman from his village.

There was one incident where a 36-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 29-year-old woman.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim in a washroom.

A 35-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim returned to her country and could not be contacted.

A 22-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 40-year-old woman, however, this matter was discontinued after the death of the victim.