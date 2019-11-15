Home

Juvenile arrested for loitering in Nabua

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 10:00 am
A juvenile who was found loitering with eight others at the Muslim League area in Nabua, Suva were among thirteen people arrested in the last 24 hours for breach of curfew.

A 29-year-old man was found drunk in the Samabula area while three cases in the Central division involved a taxi driver and two students in their 20’s who were all found in the Suva area without a valid reason.

There were no arrests in the western and northern divisions.

