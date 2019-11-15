News
Juvenile among those arrested for curfew breaches
April 29, 2020 9:03 am
A 16-year-old is among the ten individuals arrested for breaching the curfew hours last night.
A 16-year-old is among the ten individuals arrested for breaching the curfew hours last night.
The juvenile was arrested together with another 43-year-old man who were both intoxicated and returning from a social gathering in Namaka, Nadi.
In another case a 35-year-old man from Lami was also arrested as he was walking back from Lautoka to Nawaka following a grog session.
Article continues after advertisement
They are among the five people arrested in the Western Division.
The Southern Division recorded one case while East recorded four cases.